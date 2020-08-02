Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t even started and the streets are full of visitors

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.

Despite the pandemic, the annual motorcycle rally is a go and although it hasn't officially started, the streets are filled with bikers, vendors, and spectators. On average, the 10-day event brings in 450,000 visitors.

Some of the people already here say they wanted to beat the crowd, needed a vacation, or just wanted some extra time at an event they love.

"Everything's canceled, our Iowa State Fair was canceled, we go to that a lot, so we're actually staying longer days since we are not having that now, we're going to spend a few more days here," said Jeff Hall, from Iowa.

Hall says he wanted to give his wife an opportunity to experience the rally before the crowds get too crazy.

They aren't the only people who planned a summer vacation around the rally.

"We planned it," said Tammy Owens and Jim Kalbflesh, from West Virginia. "We hit Badlands on the way and now we're going to go over to Deadwood and visit there, Mount Rushmore tomorrow and then head to Wyoming. We wanted to check this place out, get some t-shirts, make sure that we're here before the crowd gets here."

Early visitors also say it’s a chance to enjoy but stay away from the expected big crowds as the pandemic lingers.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The pandemic causes some couples to postpone their weddings and others to stick with their original plan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for large group gathers during the pandemic have changed everything from graduations to weddings. Couples have to decide if the wedding bells will still ring as planned.

News

RCPD looking for teen connected to Friday shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rapid City Police look for teen involved in a shooting.

News

Zumba in the Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Spearfish rec center turned daycare

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Back to school eye exam

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Brothel museum transports visitors to another era

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Local produce a hot commodity

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Wildfires and drones

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Pepper spray training for deputies and correctional officers

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Hill City prepares for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox