Advertisement

RCPD looking for teen connected to Friday shooting

Rapid City Police are looking for 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison.
Rapid City Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison in connection to a shooting.
Rapid City Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison in connection to a shooting.(kota)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are looking for 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison.

Police say he may be armed and if spotted to not approach him.

He is wanted for questioning for a shooting early Friday morning on Hemlock Street.

Police say one person ended up going to the hospital due to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing but if you do spot Morrison call the police at 605-394-4131 or you can send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the info to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zumba in the Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Spearfish rec center turned daycare

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Back to school eye exam

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Brothel museum transports visitors to another era

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Local produce a hot commodity

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Wildfires and drones

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Pepper spray training for deputies and correctional officers

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Hill City prepares for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Community

Zumba in Wilson Park brings fun to Saturdays

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A fun way to exercise and burn some calories.

News

Pandemic causes people to buy more locally produced food

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
From toilet paper to coins, many things are in high demand during the pandemic. Locally produced food seems to be yet another hot commodity.