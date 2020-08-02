Advertisement

Brothel museum transports visitors to another era

The Brothel museum in Deadwood
The Brothel museum in Deadwood(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

There’s a new attraction in Deadwood and it is not your ordinary tourist attraction, it’s a location that hosted a 100-year-old taboo in Deadwood. But on August 1, tourists can see what’s behind this closed door for the first time.

“Let’s now go to one of the first working rooms, it covers 1876-1900,” Carolyn Weber, the executive director for Deadwood History, Inc. shows people around in the Brothel museum on 610 Main Street in Deadwood. The museum gives guided tours inside an original brothel. The idea behind this project is to let people gain a perspective on Deadwood’s history.

“Because the prostitution and the brothels in Deadwood was here for 104 years, it was a long part of our history 1876-1980 and it’s not been represented, and it had a big impact on the community,” Weber explains the concept of the museum.

Visitors must be 16 or older to enter, but over all, the museum is meant to be educational.

And although some may not find this subject uncomfortable, Weber says, “it is part of our history, we can’t just cherry pick what we want from our history.... And you know, if every Western novel, television show, and movie makes reference to prostitution and brothels, why can’t we do it where it actually happened.”

There are eight rooms in the museum, and each room represents a different time period, hoping to help transport the visitors to another era.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Zumba in the Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A fun way to exercise and burn some calories.

News

Pandemic causes people to buy more locally produced food

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
From toilet paper to coins, many things are in high demand during the pandemic. Locally produced food seems to be yet another hot commodity.

Coronavirus

Here’s why you should consider an eye exam before you send your child back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The importance of routine eye exams.

Community

Annual Clothe-A-Kid event is still on, but there are some changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Children are getting ready to go back to school which means its time to get some supplies.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 7 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Dakota Market

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Stuff the buss

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Food Box

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sacred Earth Conservancy hopes to bring people of all races together

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Smudge Across America 2020

News

Bear spotted north of Pactola

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT
|
By Jack Caudill
We've got another bear sighting here in the Black Hills.This time, it's one spotted along Highway 385 about 10 miles north of Pactola.