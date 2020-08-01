RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking to have some fun while also burning calories, then you’re in luck.

On Saturday, about 15 people headed to Wilson Park for the first Zumba in the Park class.

Every Saturday at 9 am for the whole month of August, classes will be going on, and they’re free for everyone.

Zumba instructor, Brandis Montgomery, says it’s an hour-long class where you can burn anywhere from 400 to 800 calories.

“You got to keep your body as healthy as possible. And getting out and moving and staying active is like one of the main ways that you’re going to be able to do that. And why not have a little fun while you’re doing it, you know. And still, interact with people in a social setting without having to be close to people,” says Montgomery.

Montgomery says this class is for people all skill levels.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.