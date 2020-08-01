Advertisement

Sacred Earth Conservancy hopes to bring people of all races together

Sacred Earth Conservancy
Sacred Earth Conservancy(KOTA KEVN ONLY)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group started in Georgia by two brothers during the Standing Rock pipeline protests had plans to visit Wounded Knee for part of Smudge across America 2020. According to the VP for the group ... the goal of Sacred Earth Conservancy is to “Further the stewardship for the environment and earth through education”

The Sacred Earth Conservancy started just a few years ago but already helped elders in Pine Ridge with preparing their homes for winter.

They also had plans to come to South Dakota to begin their Smudge across America tour that would start at Wounded Knee before moving counterclockwise and ending at Plymouth Rock ... with the goal of bringing everyone together.

“Asking the Lakota people for forgiveness for that particular incident as a nation. All of us, not about skin color or ethnicity, but America as a whole to make amends,” Rob Ervin

The group is still planning the tour but has no start date has been selected for the smudge tour.

They would also like to eventually establish summer camps as well.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear spotted north of Pactola

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Caudill
We've got another bear sighting here in the Black Hills.This time, it's one spotted along Highway 385 about 10 miles north of Pactola.

News

Bear spotted

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Visitor testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Sturgis Rally

Bikers coming to rally may need quick COVID test results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Sturgis Rally attendees might need to find in-home testing kits for their individual state travel requirement

Latest News

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

Community

Stuff the Bus Program will go virtual this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need by donating school supplies.

Community

Pactola Pines Marina sees ‘busiest’ year yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Boat rental sales have increased at Pactola Lake.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.