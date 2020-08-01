Advertisement

More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat next week.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pleasant start to the month of August with temperatures in the upper 70′s and low 80′s. This is a great weekend to get outside and complete any outdoor projects or get a breath of fresh air. Temperatures will stay mild for the start of the week, but will increase by next weekend. More sunshine is on tap for Monday, but we are tracking a small disturbance in British Columbia that may bring showers and storms into Southwest South Dakota next week. Some storms may be strong to severe. Toward the end of the week, temperatures will climb to near normal for month of August (upper 80s and 90s).

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

Forecast

Warmer today with an isolated thunderstorm possible; Cooler this weekend!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Forecast

Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start for August

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start to August

Forecast

Lingering isolated showers today and tomorrow; cooler this weekend!

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:56 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview forecast center forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Still cool with a couple of storms Thursday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Heavy rain this evening could lead to some localized flooding.

Forecast

KEVN forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Locally heavy rainfall possible today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:29 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Showers and storms through Thursday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Showers and thunderstorms over the next few days will produce heavy rainfall for some.

Forecast

Showers and storms through Thursday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT

Forecast

Finally, some good rains in the forecast!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:06 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview Morning Forecast