Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.
Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.
The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.
