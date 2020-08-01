Bear spotted north of Pactola

We've got another bear sighting here in the Black Hills. This time, it's one spotted along Highway 385 about 10 miles north of Pactola.

Alex Kling of Belle Fourche says he was driving back from Hill City at about 8:30 Thursday night when he saw this bear run across the road. He says he then went back and was able to catch this video. We talked with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks conservation officer Chris Dekker Thursday afternoon and says there’s been a bear spotted around the Black Hills all summer, from Spearfish to Hermosa. Dekker says this bear looks like it could be the same one. Dekker says when we get a bear here in the Hills, it’s usually a young male looking to establish his territory and find a mate. He says the Black Hills are not an ideal habitat for bears and he says they are reclusive enough to disappear into the woods and not be found.