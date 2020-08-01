Annual Clothe-A-Kid event is still on, but there are some changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Getting your child ready for the new school year can get expensive, but with the help of Love Inc and Clothe-A-Kid, it can become a little easier.

The program allows parents to stretch their dollars when it comes to back to school shopping.

Even though Clothe-A-Kid is still a go for this year, there are some changes due to the pandemic.

To start, parents will need to take four Life Inc. classes, which begin in September, to earn a voucher to shop at Kohls.

Prior to COVID-19, families who were a part of the program were placed with a volunteer while shopping, but now parents will receive their vouchers and go to Kohls whenever they would like.

Life Inc. Administrative and Children Ministry Coordinator, Raven Mack says they’re encouraging volunteers to take the Life Inc. classes with the Clothe-A-Kid participants so they can still build a relationship.

“Well, we think the Clothe-A-Kid program is super important not just because we’re providing clothes for children, but it’s an awesome opportunity to build relationships with people that you might not regularly have a relationship with,” says Mack.

Parents can sign up for the program starting on August 17th by calling 605-718-5683.

