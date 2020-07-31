Advertisement

Warmer today with an isolated thunderstorm possible; Cooler this weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be noticeably warmer with partly cloudy skies. A few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance and weak cold front slide into the area. Severe weather is not expected with the storms at this time. Highs will be well on up into the 80s.

This cold front will usher in below normal temperatures this weekend with mostly dry conditions, though a couple of thundershowers could pop up over the Black Hills on Saturday. High temperatures this weekend will largely be in the 70s, which is 10 degrees below average.

Warmer temperatures return later next week, but so do the chances for thunderstorms, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

