Trump to ease more Obama-era rules for oil and gas drilling

A rig drilling an oil well for QEP Resources Inc., is shown on ranch land a few miles west of Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration is seeking to ease more rules for oil and gas drilling that were adopted under the Obama administration.

The latest changes are projected to save energy companies more than $130 million over the next decade.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management proposal would streamline requirements for measuring and reporting oil and gas produced from federal lands. Critics say the measure backtracks on rules meant to ensure companies drill responsibly and that the public gets paid for energy extracted from public lands.

Drilling in the U.S. slowed dramatically when the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for fuel to drop, but is beginning to rebound.

