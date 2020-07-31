Advertisement

Special response team responds to gun threat in Rapid City

A suspect who reportedly threatened people with a gun before running into an apartment. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)
A suspect who reportedly threatened people with a gun before running into an apartment. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)(Rapid City Police Department)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A special response team was called out early Friday when a suspect with a gun reportedly threatened other people and then ran into an apartment.

The incident is in the area of Canyon Lake Drive and Monte Vista Drive. Parts of Canyon Lake Drive are blocked and police ask that people find alternate routes around the area.

The suspect has been taken into custody, RCPD report.

This is a developing story and we will have more information once available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Housing market

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Kids Carnival

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Monument and the Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Rally Travel

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Catholic school plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Masks required: RCAS unveils back to school plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
RCAS back to school plan

News

Flying a drone over a fire can land you in trouble

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
There are more than a hundred cases of drones flying too close to aircraft's around the nation.

News

School reopening plan discussed in South Dakota

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Kids Carnival coming back to Main Street Square

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Family-friendly activity coming back to MSS