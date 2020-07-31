Advertisement

South Dakota reports 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Pennington County reported seven new cases today.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as deaths increase to 130.

The 80 new cases bring the state’s total to 8,764, 873 of which are currently active, an increase from Thursday.

Recoveries increased by 71 from Thursday with a total of 7,761 South Dakotans recovering from COVID-19.

South Dakota reported 31 current hospitalizations bringing the state overall total to 824.

The state reported one new death Friday, raising the death toll to 130.

Pennington County reported seven new cases today.

