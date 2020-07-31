Social with Siebold - From jerk cats to a boomer send off!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One last time ... I have to tell you ... cats are real jerks. Researchers say they historically are loners who decided to hang with humans. They just aren’t ready to be as domesticated as the family dog. And the viral videos prove it.

Sometimes it is just annoying ... like when they have to knock over your stuff. But then there are the attacks ... slapping the fur out of a buddy to flying Ninja cats head hunting your kids. Some cats are cool and cruel, mounting a cold, calculated head hunting sneak attack ... followed up with a quick retreat to avoid retaliation.

Not all cats get away with the jerk attitude. One cat constantly badgering a goat finally gets what he deserves ... a head butt that knocks him off his high perch. This proves what flies in suburbia doesn’t cut it down on the farm.

“No, I won’t wear a mask and you can’t make me!”

Mask tantrums at dozens of stores are being recorded and posted on social media and they are quickly going viral. We show a COVID Karen who refused to mask up at a Costco and ... got to feel sorry for the poor mask monitor who is extremely patient ... sits in the middle of the floor just like a toddler having a tantrum.

This is mild compared to a lot of the abuse ... verbal and physical .. that store workers have to endure in an effort to keep their coworkers and customers safe from the coronavirus.

It isn’t always a tantrum. Sometimes the protest is more subtle. Of course in the case of another COVID Karen who cut a big hole in her mask so she “can breath,” you have to ask ... is she really that clueless or is this some sort of protest?

Honestly ... I think this was her silent tantrum.

Okay Boomer, hit the road!

Today is my last day in the news biz and what better send off is there than having the Oki Doki Boomer Girl push me out the door.

Counting my days delivering newspapers, I’ve been involved in the news business in one way or another for more than 50 years. I’ve gone from hot lead to digital news ... an old guy doing new media.

Aping the Oki Doki Boomer Girl dance is by far the most embarrassing thing for an old boomer to do. No polished performance after hours of practice ... just a plain and simple mimicking of what should be an easy routine but not when you dance like a dead guy.

With that in mind ... “Elvis has left the building!”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.