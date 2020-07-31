Advertisement

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

6 teams won't play on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - MLB is postponing another game due to players testing positive for coronavirus, ESPN and MLB.com reported.

Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Six teams are being held out of action on Friday.

In addition to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays will sit out because of positive tests.

