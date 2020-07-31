Advertisement

RCAS back to school plan gives the students options

A students working on their schoolwork.
A students working on their schoolwork.(Anderley Penwell)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area School District announced a back to school plan yesterday but with more and more debate on children transmitting the virus, what does that plan look like?

“We’ve been really consulting with our local public health officials and state and then also, of course, listening to what the CDC says. So that’s kind of what we’re basing our plan off of.”

The district is looking at offering students two options, learn at school or learn at home.

If students do decide to go to school the district plans to free up classroom space, clean areas frequently, and hand out masks.

“We are asking our parents to screen their kids before they come to school to make sure they don’t have any symptoms.If there is a student that has a symptom at school they are going to be sent to the office and we are going to have a special spot that we’re actually designating for kids that are sick.”

And if a student does get sick the department of health will work to see who those close contacts were.

“If there are close contacts, they will notify them and those students or staff will be quarantined for 14 days.”

Nothing has been approved yet for the Rapid City Area Schools, the vote will take place on Tuesday, August 4th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Community

The Stuff the Bus Program, will be virtual this year

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need by donating school supplies.

Community

Busiest year yet for boat rentals at Pactola Pine Marina

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Boat rental sales have increased at Pactola Lake.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Officials anticipate low Sturgis rally attendance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Between the global travel bans and coronavirus concerns, 2020 might not be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's best year.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Dakota reports 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 80 new cases bring the state’s total to 8,764, 873 of which are currently active, an increase from Thursday.

News

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The parking lot of Rapid City's Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

News

State-scheduled sobriety checkpoints to happen in August

Updated: 6 hours ago
The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving.