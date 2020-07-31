RCAS back to school plan gives the students options

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area School District announced a back to school plan yesterday but with more and more debate on children transmitting the virus, what does that plan look like?

“We’ve been really consulting with our local public health officials and state and then also, of course, listening to what the CDC says. So that’s kind of what we’re basing our plan off of.”

The district is looking at offering students two options, learn at school or learn at home.

If students do decide to go to school the district plans to free up classroom space, clean areas frequently, and hand out masks.

“We are asking our parents to screen their kids before they come to school to make sure they don’t have any symptoms.If there is a student that has a symptom at school they are going to be sent to the office and we are going to have a special spot that we’re actually designating for kids that are sick.”

And if a student does get sick the department of health will work to see who those close contacts were.

“If there are close contacts, they will notify them and those students or staff will be quarantined for 14 days.”

Nothing has been approved yet for the Rapid City Area Schools, the vote will take place on Tuesday, August 4th.

