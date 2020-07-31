Advertisement

Little food pantry unveiled in Lakota Homes community

A food box set up in Lakota Homes community
A food box set up in Lakota Homes community(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The Rotary Club of Rapid City sets up a free food pantry Friday by the Oyate Community Center of Lakota Homes in Rapid City.

On Friday, the Rotary Club members, Lakota Homes board of directors, Rapid City Police, members of city council, and South Dakota State University extension all participated in the dedication ceremony, expressing how they hope to bring a positive change to the community.

The Rotary Club says with the pandemic this year, members are even more eager to find a way to reach out.

“This year our goal is to help diversity, the children, the elderly, and combat hunger,” Dr. Ashok Kumar, Presidet of the Rapid City Rotary Club says, they were planning on those goals before the pandemic hits. And now, the members of the club are passionate about to put in more effort especially in combating food insecurity.

”There are other food boxes around town but they are often times associated with a church. We’re pleased to find a location for this, in a community.”

The Rapid City Rotary Club says this is the first time they dedicated a free food pantry in the Lakota Homes community.

If anyone would like to donate non-perishable food items or funds, please contact the Lakota Homes office.

