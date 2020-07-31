Advertisement

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

FILE - In this April 15, 2013, file photo, medical workers aid injured people following an explosion at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon in Boston. Twin bombs near the finish line of one of the world's most storied races killed three people and injured 260 others, many of whom lost their legs.
FILE - In this April 15, 2013, file photo, medical workers aid injured people following an explosion at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon in Boston. Twin bombs near the finish line of one of the world's most storied races killed three people and injured 260 others, many of whom lost their legs.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued the decision more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev's lawyers had argued that intense media coverage had made it impossible to have a fair trial in Boston. They also pointed to social media posts from two jurors suggesting they harbored strong opinions even before the 2015 trial started.

The appeals judges, in a hearing on the case in early December, devoted a significant number of questions to the juror bias argument.

They asked why the two jurors had not been dismissed, or at least why the trial judge had not asked them follow-up questions after the posts came to light on the eve of the trial.

The judges noted that the Boston court has a longstanding rule obligating such an inquiry.

Tsarnaev's lawyers say one of the jurors, who would go one to become the jury's foreperson, or chief spokesperson, published two dozen tweets in the wake of the bombings. One post after Tsarnaev's capture called him a "piece of garbage."

Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction. He's been serving his sentence in a high-security supermax prison in Colorado.

His brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a gun battle with police days after the two brothers detonated two pressure cooker bombs near the marathon finish line.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Delayed election results? Maybe, but not because of fraud

Updated: moments ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and WILL WEISSERT
A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances that Americans will not know the winner of November’s presidential race on election night. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent, as President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

National

Florida teen charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin theft

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National

‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Evita’ director Alan Parker dies at 76

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS
A Briton who became a Hollywood heavyweight, Parker also directed "Fame," "The Commitments and "Mississippi Burning." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards.

National

With time extension stalled, Census speeds up count schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadline could affect the thoroughness of the count.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

National Politics

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
After late-night talks failed to produce a breakthrough, the two sides took their case to the media Friday morning, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appearing before reporters on short notice at the exact moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at her weekly news conference.