Cooler air and sunshine for the first weekend of August!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There may be an isolated thunderstorm or shower into the evening hours tonight, but a lot of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend. Closing in on the first weekend of August, we are seeing much cooler than normal temperatures. We will be up in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine in the afternoon hours. There may be an isolated shower over the Black Hills and into the southern plains, but we will be mostly dry. The sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures maxing out in the mid-upper 70s. A great day to get outside to trim the grass or complete the weekend errands. Thunderstorms and showers do return later next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

