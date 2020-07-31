Cave Collective hosts relief concert at Drive-in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) – The Cave Collective and Black Hills Area Community Foundation will present a COVID-19 Relief Benefit Live Concert, taking place at Roy’s Drive In Movie Theater in Hermosa, SD on Saturday, August 1st, 2020. Doors open at 6pm, with live music performances taking place from 7pm-Midnight. Featuring performances by various bands and genres:

Camp Comfort - Country RockSophia Beatty - Classic Jazz/SoulThe Wake Singers - Alternative/ClassicalSomeday Best - PunkGreen House Stereo - Grunge Folk-RockModern Folklore - Alternative Folk Rock

A portion of the funds raised by the Black Hills Drive Aid COVID-19 Relief Benefit Concert will be donated to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Funds for disaster relief and food security.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $60 per car and can either be purchased at the event or presale tickets are available at Eventbrite (eventbrite.com).

