Busiest year yet for boat rentals at Pactola Pine Marina

As more people try to social distance, they're taking advantage of the outdoors.
People rented a boat and are getting ready for a day on the lake.
People rented a boat and are getting ready for a day on the lake.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PACTOLA LAKE, S.D. (KEVN) - As more people turn to outdoor activities, many are making a splash at the lake.

“Boat rentals have been absolutely crazy; the numbers are higher than they ever been. We’ve owned the business almost twenty years, and its been the busiest year in twenty years,” says the owner of Pactola Pines Marina, Angie Fisher.

In early May, they started seeing more customers, and typically May is a slow month.

“It was just super busy from the get-go,” says Fisher.

And their phone has been ringing nonstop. Fisher says they take about 600 to 800 phone calls a day.

"We were booked up until this weekend. We were booked about three weeks in advance. We're slowing down a little bit as rally is coming, but weekends are still booking up pretty fast," says Fisher.

And for some, renting a boat and being out on the water is the perfect way to spend time with family.

“It’s really fun to just swim and be with family. Just to tube and swim with family and all that,” says Rarity Cournoyer.

Now, as you gear up to get out on the water, it's important to remember that safety is key. So something you want to keep in mind is being aware of your surroundings.

“People forget that there are kayakers that there are paddle boarders that there are people swimming in the lake. You know you have to pay attention for other people, other boaters out there, and give other people space as well,” says Fisher.

