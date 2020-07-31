Budd Holly releases new song ahead of Skyline Summer Music Series
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This morning, we’re positively thrilled to bring you week ten of our fourteen-week concert series, the Skyline Summer Music Series. Throughout the hour, every Friday including today until August 28th, we’ll have local musicians sit down, share their inspirations, and perform some spectacular songs. This week we’re excited to share the electrifying tunes of local singer and songwriter Bud Holly
