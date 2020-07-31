Award winning filmmaker produces Vadafilms Film-making for Kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Vadofilm Academy is a program put together by filmmaker, Dj Vado, to promote filmmaking, producing, and visual graphics for children.

“I always feel like we need to start from the bottom up meaning that we start with the kids,” Vado said. “Because the kids are the future.”

All programs can be found at vadofilmsacademy.com

