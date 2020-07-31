August DUI checkpoints will be conducted by SDHP
West River counties include Meade, Lawrence and Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just in time for the 80th Sturgis Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety checkpoints.
The patrol will have checkpoints at 16 locations in a dozen counties, including in Meade, Lawrence and Jackson.
The patrol conducts checkpoints every month in different counties, mostly as a deterrent to drinking and driving.
