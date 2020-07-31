Advertisement

August DUI checkpoints will be conducted by SDHP

West River counties include Meade, Lawrence and Jackson
(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:28 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just in time for the 80th Sturgis Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety checkpoints.

The patrol will have checkpoints at 16 locations in a dozen counties, including in Meade, Lawrence and Jackson.

The patrol conducts checkpoints every month in different counties, mostly as a deterrent to drinking and driving.

