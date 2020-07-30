Superintendents meet to as questions on reopening schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Amidst the outbreak at Camp Judson, superintendents from across South Dakota met today to discuss their concerns with state government officials.

The meeting was hosted by the Department of Health and the Department of Education to give the districts advice on the best practices, when it comes to reopening schools while keeping the kids safe.

The meeting helps the districts collaborate and learn from each other on a range of topics.

Superintendent of the Douglas School District Alan Kerr says they talked mainly about screening, barriers, masks, and most importantly contact tracing.

“If you think about if the child tests positive, rode the bus, they went to English, math, p.e., music, and then went to football practice. I mean there could be hundreds of contacts that we might have to exclude for ten days or that may go into our determination if we have to shut the whole district down or a building down,” says Kerr.

The Douglas School District sends students back to class a month from now, but the district does have a plan in place if the school must be shut down.

