State will reduce speed on highways to address rally crowd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To address the expected increase in traffic for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is activating temporary traffic signals and reduced speed zones.

Starting Aug. 6 these changes will begin. Speed reductions will happen till Aug. 16, temporary traffic signals will stay until Aug. 17.

The SDDOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent dynamic message boards along the interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, accidents causing delays, extreme weather events and other messages as appropriate.

Speed limit reductions

Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph and 65 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 mile south of the intersection with Bighorn Rd north 0.8 mile (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

Temporary traffic signals

Traffic signals will be activated at these locations:

Junction of S.D. 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

Junction of S.D. 34 and S.D. 79 east of Sturgis

Junction of S.D. 34 and Ft. Meade Way

Junction S.D. 44 and U.S. 385

Junction U.S. 16 and U.S. 385

S.D. 34/79 & 11th Street

I-90 Exit 32 WB ramp

I-90 Exit 55 EB ramp

I-90 Exit 32 EB ramp

S.D. 34/79 & Glencoe Drive

S.D. 34/79 & Nellie Avenue

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.