Advertisement

South Dakotan dead from methanol poisoning in hand sanitizer

Three people in South Dakota have been hospitalized after using this type of sanitizer, one has died.
The FDA is warning consumers the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol contamination.
The FDA is warning consumers the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol contamination.(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials are urging people to check their hand sanitizers after several hospitalizations in the state, including one death, were linked to sanitizers made with methanol.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton issued the advisory Thursday morning during the state’s coronavirus briefing. He said three people in South Dakota have been hospitalized after using this type of sanitizer, and one person has died from it.

“All of them have been hospitalized after ingesting or drinking that hand sanitizer solution,” Clayton said.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about several methanol-based hand sanitizers earlier this summer.

Clayton said if you have any hand sanitizer containing methanol, throw it away immediately.

MORE: FDA’s methanol hand sanitizer warning

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City police officers swap stripes for bars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Rapid City Police Department promoted two sergeants to lieutenants on Thursday.

News

New jobless claims stay consistent in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has seen steady numbers in jobless claims in the state.

News

Active cases decline in SD Thursday; 44 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota;

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 8,685.

News

State will reduce speed on highways to address rally crowd

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Starting Aug. 6, roads near the rally will have slower speeds until Aug. 16 to control traffic.

Latest News

News

Vendors set up at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 14 hours ago
A popular pre-Rally event sees vendors set up at the Black Hills Harley Davidson.

News

Ridesharing services blocked in Sturgis during the Rally

Updated: 14 hours ago
The city of Sturgis is using technology to block ridesharing apps during the 80th Motorcycle Rally.

News

COVID-19 pandemic hits the gaming town of Deadwood

Updated: 14 hours ago
Does the house always win? An in depth look at how hard Deadwood casinos and hotels have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Civic Center offers re-opening plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Civic Center is set to welcome back visitors. However, things will look a bit different, with safety precautions in place.

News

Spearfish sending students back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
Parents in Spearfish are split over the topic of masks in school.

News

The debate over masks in schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
With students set to return to the classroom, some believe that proposed safety measures go to far -- while others believe they don't go far enough.