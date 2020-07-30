Advertisement

SD GOP: Wait for legislative session on using coronavirus aid

The federal government sent South Dakota $1.25 billion that must be allocated by the end of the year
(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Top South Dakota Republican lawmakers say they would rather wait until the legislative session in January to decide how to use the bulk of federal funds for addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem held a conference call with legislators to discuss how the state is using $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Republican legislative leaders say they hope Congress extends the deadline beyond the end of the year to allocate money. If that happens, they say there may not be a special session this fall. But House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says, “There’s still some things up in the air.”

