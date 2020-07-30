Advertisement

Rapid City Catholic School System will require masks

Rapid City Catholic School System will start the school year with face to face learning.
Students and staff will be heading back to school in a few short weeks.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students who attend the Rapid City Catholic School System will return to class Aug. 24.

“A three-tier so we will begin the year face to face traditional learning. We do have some students that their parents have decided that they want them to be home for a little bit and kind of see how things go. So those kids will be able to tune in daily. We will have live streaming, and lessons will be recorded,” says the superintendent, Barb Honeycutt.

If COVID numbers ramp up and the school needs to switch gears, tier two is a combination of face to face and distance learning, while the third phase is completely remote.

To control the congestion in the morning, students will be using several different entrances at each building.

"When the students arrive, and the faculty, everybody will have their temp checked. And if it's normal, they will go straight to their classrooms. There will be no intermingling in the morning," says Honeycutt.

Faculty and staff, along with students in grades 6-12, will be required to wear a mask.

“Our pre-school through fifth-graders we’re requiring them to wear masks to school in the morning, when they get their temp checked and when they’re are walking through the halls. When they get to their classroom, they’re able to take their masks off if they want to,” says Honeycutt.

Honeycutt says some parents are pleased with the decision to wear masks while others question it.

“Ultimately, Aug. 24 is going to be easy. We’re bringing our kids back to school. We have all the procedures in place that we feel will give us the best shot at keeping them here, but starting will be easy; our goal is to end here next May without having to close school down,” says Honeycutt.

Cleaning procedures will be amped up, and faculty will teach with their doors open so kids will not be touching doorknobs.

