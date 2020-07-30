PBR gears up for rodeo in Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2020 Deadwood PBR will be held on July 31 and August 1 at the Deadwood event complex days Of 76 arena.

40 bull riders will be in attendance and will ride over two days to see who will be champion.

Bull power from Triplett bucking bulls out of Montana and Chad Berger bucking bulls will supply the stock this year.

Show starts at 7 PM both nights and gate opens at 1 hour prior to the show.

Get your tickets at deadwood PBR.com

