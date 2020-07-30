New jobless claims stay consistent in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has seen steady numbers in jobless claims in the state.

“We expect the number of both initial and continued claims to fluctuate week to week,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.

During the week of July 19 through 25, the state processed 753 claims for unemployment. This was announced Thursday.

This is 19 fewer claims than last week, July 12 through 18, where 772 claims were processed.

Claims that have continued, indicating the number of workers who have been unemployed for more than one week, decreased by 2,122. The latest number of continued state claims is 16,600 for the week ending July 11.

“Some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs. Any changes, up or down, week to week are not a significant indicator of the overall economy,” Hultman said.

There are still 17.8 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total. Last week, there were 1.4 million new unemployment claims nationwide, compared to 6.9 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 79% reduction).

A total of $2.8 million was paid out in state benefits, $9.7 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $751,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $96,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

