Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start for August

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures make a return Friday with a possible afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. The showers and thunderstorms Friday will be off and on, with most of the activity staying over the Black Hills. Leading into the weekend and the start of August, we are going to be in much cooler temperatures. We are still tracking the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but the stronger storms will be off toward Central South Dakota. The sun is back on Sunday, but we will be staying in the upper 70s for the end of the weekend.

