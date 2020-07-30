COVID-19 cases linked to Black Hills church camp grow

The number of coronavirus infections linked to a Black Hills church camp grows. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health said that 32 campers and staff at Camp Judson outside Keystone have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday of this week, he Health Department said they had less than 10 cases found from the camp.

The Health Department says all of the cases they've identified are South Dakota residents. Camp Judson has now canceled camps for this summer. Should there be concern that a similar spread could happen in a school? One local doctor says it's a legitimate comparison.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt says, "It's not a difficult concept to know how to prevent spreading any kind of infectious disease that's spread through respiratory droplets. And so that's wearing a mask. Many countries over the world have set up schools to have screens between students that are clear plastic, like we have in medical facilities. So yes, that shows us what is to come in schools if there's not some plan for preventing transmission, should it develop in a school."

Doctor Babbitt says there are some illnesses associated with children getting coronavirus that are concerning, but overall, kids seem to be doing well. She says the big concern is that kids can be spreaders of the virus to staff and teachers who are at higher risk..