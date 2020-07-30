Advertisement

Abbot House pushes donations for children in need

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is finally here! The new Abbott House Bridges foster home for girls is completed and will welcome girls beginning August 1, 2020. This is an exciting time as they also have broken ground and started the work on the new boys’ home, estimated to be completed by January 2021. They are about $200,000 from their goal of $2.5 million for building two therapeutic foster homes with two 2-bedroom apartments for youth aging out of foster care.

Helena Usera, Assistant Development Director for Abbott House, sat down and spoke in-depth about why fundraising is so important especially during times of pandemic.

“We would have loved to have hosted a grand opening, but the Covid-19 issues have forced us to not provide this opportunity,” Usera said. “Instead, Shauna Sheets from Keller Williams and Cody Lere of Cody Lere Photography put together a video tour of the new home.” You can view it by clicking here: https://youtu.be/iB3AMB3ekWI.

When it comes to the funds, Usera said “We are near to our goal of $2.5 million to complete the project. We have a little more than $200,000 to raise on the construction costs.”

For online giving visit https://abbotthouse.org/bridgescampaign/ or contact Abbott house to discuss other options.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State will reduce speed on highways to address rally crowd

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Starting Aug. 6, roads near the rally will have slower speeds until Aug. 16 to control traffic.

Good Morning Black Hills

PBR gears up for rodeo in Deadwood

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph sits down with PBR bull riders and gets their take on riding these massive animals.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - PBR

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Abbott house

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Latest News

News

Vendors set up at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 9 hours ago
A popular pre-Rally event sees vendors set up at the Black Hills Harley Davidson.

News

Ridesharing services blocked in Sturgis during the Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
The city of Sturgis is using technology to block ridesharing apps during the 80th Motorcycle Rally.

News

COVID-19 pandemic hits the gaming town of Deadwood

Updated: 9 hours ago
Does the house always win? An in depth look at how hard Deadwood casinos and hotels have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Civic Center offers re-opening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Civic Center is set to welcome back visitors. However, things will look a bit different, with safety precautions in place.

News

Spearfish sending students back to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
Parents in Spearfish are split over the topic of masks in school.

News

The debate over masks in schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
With students set to return to the classroom, some believe that proposed safety measures go to far -- while others believe they don't go far enough.