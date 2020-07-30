Abbot House pushes donations for children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is finally here! The new Abbott House Bridges foster home for girls is completed and will welcome girls beginning August 1, 2020. This is an exciting time as they also have broken ground and started the work on the new boys’ home, estimated to be completed by January 2021. They are about $200,000 from their goal of $2.5 million for building two therapeutic foster homes with two 2-bedroom apartments for youth aging out of foster care.

Helena Usera, Assistant Development Director for Abbott House, sat down and spoke in-depth about why fundraising is so important especially during times of pandemic.

“We would have loved to have hosted a grand opening, but the Covid-19 issues have forced us to not provide this opportunity,” Usera said. “Instead, Shauna Sheets from Keller Williams and Cody Lere of Cody Lere Photography put together a video tour of the new home.” You can view it by clicking here: https://youtu.be/iB3AMB3ekWI.

When it comes to the funds, Usera said “We are near to our goal of $2.5 million to complete the project. We have a little more than $200,000 to raise on the construction costs.”

For online giving visit https://abbotthouse.org/bridgescampaign/ or contact Abbott house to discuss other options.

