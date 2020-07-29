Advertisement

The countdown is on for The Rally at Exit 55

Staff and vendors are getting ready for the big event.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In just a few short days, bikers from all over will head to the Black Hills for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but they aren’t the only ones getting ready.

“It’s something that’s on our mind all year long. When this rally is done within a month of that time frame, we’ll start planning for next year’s event. So it’s a top of the line awareness all the time for us, but as we get closer, we start seeing now this week here a lot of are vendors coming in and getting set up and getting prepared,” says the chief executive director for Black Hills Harley Davidson, Al Rieman.

The Rally at Exit 55 will kick off Saturday, and about 60% of vendors will be present.

“The other 40% percent will roll in Monday, Tuesday, and by Wednesday a 100% of the vendors should be set up and ready to go,” says Rieman.

For John Mottola, this is his eleventh year as a vendor at Black Hills Harley Davidson.

Mottola says it usually takes about a day to set up the trailer and get all the products in place.

“This is the largest rally in the country, and we get to meet people from all over the United States and all over the world to show you know are products out. People up here are really great, love coming up here,” says the owner of MotorDog69, John Mottola.

And as the days wind down, Mottola, who lives in Arkansas, is looking forward to the big event.

“Knowing that this rally was going to be happening, and it was nice to be able to get out of the house because I’ve been working in my office now for months. And it’s really nice to be able to get out of the house, come up here and meet folks face to face,” says Mottola.

