Advertisement

Stolen vehicle hits woman at a Rapid City gas station

Friends of the car’s owner spotted it at the gas station and confronted the juvenile driver
A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a stolen car at a Rapid City gas station
A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a stolen car at a Rapid City gas station(MGN Image)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman was seriously injured when she was run over by a stolen vehicle at a Rapid City gas station Tuesday evening.

The woman (her name was not released) was hit by at the Loaf ‘N Jug on the 1600 block of Haines Avenue around 5 p.m.

Friends of the car’s owner spotted it at the gas station and confronted the juvenile driver. Police say the driver backed the car into a nearby pickup before pulling forward, hitting the woman and driving away.

Police found the vehicle on the 1500 block of Space Avenue and arrested the 14-year-old boy at a nearby apartment. Specific charges were not released.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State officials made data error, South Dakota’s new total is 903

Updated: 1 hour ago
In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago

Economy

Hill City tourism traffic is up for summer season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing, the Chamber of Commerce estimates this season has seen higher numbers than usual

Community

Make-a-Wish SD conducts wish for teen at 1880 Train

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish run the gamut, from Disneyland visits to meet-n-greets, but 16-year-old Andrew Struensee from Wisconsin loves trains, and on Tuesday, he rode the 1880 train in Hill City.

Latest News

News

Make A Wish

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Carnival

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fish Control

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Vaccine Trials

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Upskill

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

School Budget

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox