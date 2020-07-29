Still cool with a couple of storms Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and early tonight, before starting to taper off. Heavy rain could lead to isolated flash flooding with some of these storms. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60° by morning.

Scattered clouds are expected through much of the day. Precipitation chances do look to be on the lower side, but a few storms could be possible in the Black Hills through the day and into northeast Wyoming through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s in and near the Black Hills, with 80s on the plains. A few storm chances will continue into Friday. More sunshine is expected, but a few storms near the hills by midday and into the afternoon are possible, then storms slide into the plains from the north in the evening hours.

For the weekend, Saturday is mostly dry and mostly sunny. If we do see any storms pop up, it will be one or two over the Black Hills and that’s about it. Temperatures Saturday are expected to be below normal with highs near 80°. We’re even cooler and dry for Sunday. highs will be in the 70s for many. All of the rain we got midweek might cause the grass to grow, so it might be time to bring out the lawn mowers once again.

