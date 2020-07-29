State officials made data error, South Dakota’s new total is 903

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 149 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state today.

However, today’s daily update includes cases reported to the Department between Monday at 1 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. due to a delay in the daily data extraction. In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

In addition, the South Dakota Department of Health is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 among campers and staff who attended Camp Judson in Keystone. According to the most recent data available, 32 campers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases identified are South Dakota residents. The Department continues to investigate positive cases as they are identified and notify close contacts.

Previously, it was believed that Camp Judson had less than 10 positive cases associated with its junior-high program.

Pennington County reported 9 new cases. Monday the county had eight new infections, Tuesday one new case was confirmed. The County has 107 active cases in total.

There are 46 current hospitalizations in Pennington County.

Meade, Mellette and Oglala Sioux counties each added two cases Monday. Tuesday they had none.

Wednesday Oglala Sioux County has three new positive cases, making the total 21. Meade has one new case today, making 10 total positive cases in the county.

Mellette County has eight active cases county-wide, the total in Mellette is eight cases.

Custer County reported one new case Tuesday. Today, they reported another positive case, making two total positive cases in the county.

Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should c o ntact their healthcare provider, the Department of Health says. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV. In addition, the Department continues to encourage camps to follow CDC guidance when planning their summer programming.

