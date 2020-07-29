Advertisement

School is just around the corner and a Rapid City pediatrician says kids should wear masks

With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.
With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.
With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety amongst teachers, parents, coaches, you know, on kids returning to school,” said David Mueller, a pediatrician with Black Hills Pediatrics. “What a lot of the data is showing is that kids, in general, aren’t super contagious with this virus.”

"Practice makes perfect," said Mueller. "So I think I would start now getting them in the habit of wearing a mask, anytime you go out in public just have them wear a mask and then just monitor their behavior. I can tell you in my office, I've been watching this over the last month or so with kids coming in here with the masks, we see a lot of playing with the mask, touching the mask."

Mueller also addressed concerns over the longer-term effects of wearing a mask every day to school, "I know there's a lot of information out there on social media and whatnot, talking about lower oxygen levels and increased CO2 levels and the danger of that, and really the evidence is pointing towards that that really is not a concern."

Mom, Nicole Burdick says her daughters want some normalcy and are willing to wear masks in school to get that back.

"For us, it's been more of a kindness, you know, we don't know what we have so let's just be respectful of other people and it's been pretty easy for my daughters to be like "alright, we'll just wear our masks, it's not a big deal" and once they started doing it, after several days and of course being at camp and they have to wear the masks then, it's just gotten easier and easier," said Burdick.

Mueller said wearing a mask appropriately is a concern but said doing so will help to contain and lessen COVID's spread.

Wearing a mask properly might be hard for kids, but Burdick said she and her middle school-aged daughter have plans to decorate theirs. That way, when she heads back to school, she can feel confident while also staying healthy.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dusting off some old trails at the School of Mines and Technology

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Game, Fish and Parks will give more than $48,000 to the college to help create and maintain mountain bike trails on campus.

Community

Changes to services at the Hope Center

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Hope Center is where many people go when they need some help.

Sturgis Rally

The countdown is on for The Rally at Exit 55

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is almost here and many people are preparing.

Good Morning Black Hills

Extra fees for your electric vehicle?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Consumer Reports has tips for handling new taxes on electric vehicles

Latest News

News

Stolen vehicle hits woman at a Rapid City gas station

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Juvenile driving a stolen vehicle hits, seriously injures a woman at a Rapid City gas station.

News

State officials made data error, South Dakota’s new total is 903

Updated: 6 hours ago
In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago

Economy

Hill City tourism traffic is up for summer season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing, the Chamber of Commerce estimates this season has seen higher numbers than usual

Community

Make-a-Wish SD conducts wish for teen at 1880 Train

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish run the gamut, from Disneyland visits to meet-n-greets, but 16-year-old Andrew Struensee from Wisconsin loves trains, and on Tuesday, he rode the 1880 train in Hill City.

News

Carnival

Updated: 19 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox