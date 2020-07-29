Advertisement

Rapid City walks to defeat ALS

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to the pandemic and for the safety of all participants, this year’s Rapid CityWalk to Defeat ALS will be a virtual event, held on Saturday, August 1.

According to the Mayo Clinic “Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.”

The ALS Association is asking that families and Walk teams join them for a LIVE-streamed program on Facebook on Saturday, August 1, at 10a, where they will share stories of those living with the disease and update the community on the services that their dollars provide to families in Rapid City.

Funding raised by the Walk to Defeat ALS in Rapid City will support services like Durable Medical Equipment, Speech Generating Devices, and Respite Care for more than 600 families facing ALS across South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

To learn more about the Walk to Defeat ALS in Rapid City and to get involved with the Virtual Walk on Saturday, August 1, please visit WalkToDefeatALS.org.

