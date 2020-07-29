Advertisement

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.
Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.

The Roots, who also perform as the house band on the Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the group said on Twitter. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group’s 2006 album “Game Theory” and “Rising Down” in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named “Street Assault” and “Unpredictable.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dusting off some old trails at the School of Mines and Technology

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Game, Fish and Parks will give more than $48,000 to the college to help create and maintain mountain bike trails on campus.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Community

Changes to services at the Hope Center

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Hope Center is where many people go when they need some help.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

The countdown is on for The Rally at Exit 55

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is almost here and many people are preparing.

News

School is just around the corner and a Rapid City pediatrician says kids should wear masks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 2 hours ago
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.