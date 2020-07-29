Advertisement

Hill City tourism traffic is up for summer season

Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing, the Chamber of Commerce estimates this season has had more tourists than usual
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is the middle of summer, which means the Black Hills is in the middle of tourism season, although it looks a little different this year, Hill City is still seeing a number of tourists.

The Executive Director for the Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce Janet Wetovick-Bily said they were unsure how the summer would look because of the pandemic, but so, far, it has been a good summer.

Tourists and local businesses are highly encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and wash their hands as much as possible.

She does not yet have a solid number on the number of tourists, but she estimates this summer is much higher than average.

“In all honesty, we have probably exceeded our numbers, we don’t have a firm count yet going forward at this time,” said Wetovick-Bily. “But we have just been surprised and delighted at how many people have felt safe in coming here and it’s thanks to our good businesses who have followed all of the social distancing guidelines, the sanitary and hygiene protocols, and for people who are taking shared responsibility for keeping themselves safe as well.”

She said Hill City has seen more people from all corners of the country, not just the regional tourists from nearby states.

