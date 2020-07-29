Advertisement

Spearfish hatchery rail car is being restored

Artist Tim Peterson is back to restore the rail car on display
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An iconic train car in Spearfish is getting a touch up after more than two decades.

Artist Tim Peterson is back at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery in Spearfish for the first time since 1999, to restore the rail car on display.

The rail car is a replica of the original fish car Number 3 from 1884 and the hatchery says it's the only replica of a federal fish car in the country.

The outside had started to weather, so the hatchery reached out to the original artist for a touch-up.

“So I’m recreating what I did 21 years ago in 1999, paint was looking a little rough. So my son Bill Peterson came in and did the bodywork, did all the green paint, and I am restoring all the lettering now, get it back to where it was,” said Peterson.

Peterson is only 20 hours into the project and has about 100 more to go, the restoration comes just in time for their 125 year anniversary next year.

