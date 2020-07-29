Advertisement

Extra fees for your electric vehicle?

Consumer Reports shows why this could create problems for people looking to buy a clean, efficient car.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Consumer Reports) - Potholes, old bridges, crumbling asphalt: States across the country are struggling to find the money to repair them. Recently, several have turned to a new strategy—taxing electric vehicles. But a Consumer Reports analysis shows why this could create new problems for people looking to buy a clean, efficient car.

As the number of electric cars rises, many state legislatures have found a way to keep their owners on the hook for road repairs by charging them extra fees.

The state of Virginia is one of them. Since last year, people registering an all-electric vehicle have to pay a fee of $64 just for driving one.

In Ohio, electric car drivers will soon pay 36 percent more in fees than what the average motorist pays in gas taxes. It’s an approach Consumer Reports finds ineffective and unfair.

Electric vehicles aren’t the reason states are struggling to pay for road repairs. In fact, even if electric vehicles really took off and were much more popular, they would contribute only about 1 percent of the needed funding.

And Consumer Reports has found that by 2025 as many as 27 states could tax electric-vehicle drivers even more than what the average driver pays in gas taxes.

Even with the added funds from electric-car owners, CR says it still won’t make a dent in what’s needed for road repair.

The problem has more to do with states not raising gas taxes to keep up with inflation.

Consumer Reports says all-electric cars can significantly reduce maintenance and fuel costs, not to mention lower emissions and pollution. To see all of CR’s ratings on electric vehicles, go to CR.org.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Consumer Reports - Taxes on those electric vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Stolen vehicle hits woman at a Rapid City gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Juvenile driving a stolen vehicle hits, seriously injures a woman at a Rapid City gas station.

News

State officials made data error, South Dakota’s new total is 903

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

Rapid City walks to defeat ALS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph sits down with Kim Weyer to talk more about this rare but vicious disease.

Good Morning Black Hills

Author, Christy Heacock PhD, explains forgiving in ‘Being Human is Hard: Choose Forgiveness’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Being Human is Hard: Choose Forgiveness

Good Morning Black Hills

Former marine uses art to express war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
A Belle Fourche combat marine veteran who uses pottery to teach us about art and war shared his life story and his warning to those who choose to rush in before thinking of the ramifications.

Economy

Hill City tourism traffic is up for summer season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing, the Chamber of Commerce estimates this season has seen higher numbers than usual

Community

Make-a-Wish SD conducts wish for teen at 1880 Train

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish run the gamut, from Disneyland visits to meet-n-greets, but 16-year-old Andrew Struensee from Wisconsin loves trains, and on Tuesday, he rode the 1880 train in Hill City.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - CHRIS HEACOCK- AUTHOR

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.