Advertisement

Central States Fair is less than 30 days away

Extreme Broncs Finals will take place at the Central States Fair.
Extreme Broncs Finals will take place at the Central States Fair.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Central States Fair will be held on August 21-30 in Rapid City, and there are a few new things added this year, such as Cars and Carnival, a car show, and Octane Addictions, a freestyle motorcycle jump event featuring world champions.

There are also some adjustments made due to the current situation. For grandstand entertainment, the number of tickets to each event are limited to ensure there will be enough space among people. The concerts will be held for 2 days instead of 3 days. But overall, most things will be going on as usual.

“Tickets have been on sale since July 15 and we will roll until the fair,” Amanda Kammerer, the marketing and livestock coordinator for Black Hills Stock Show says. “And yeah, I would say buy early if you want to come because there is limited amount available.”

As to any health concerns, Kammerer says the Central States Fair would ask people to use personal responsibility and take precautions. “And if you feel comfortable coming out, then great; if you don’t, please sit this one out this year.” Kammerer says.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center reopens with new guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
To keep the community safe, a new plan is in place

Good Morning Black Hills

Extra fees for your electric vehicle?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Consumer Reports has tips for handling new taxes on electric vehicles

News

Stolen vehicle hits woman at a Rapid City gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Juvenile driving a stolen vehicle hits, seriously injures a woman at a Rapid City gas station.

News

State officials made data error, South Dakota’s new total is 903

Updated: 4 hours ago
In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

Economy

Hill City tourism traffic is up for summer season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing, the Chamber of Commerce estimates this season has seen higher numbers than usual

Community

Make-a-Wish SD conducts wish for teen at 1880 Train

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish run the gamut, from Disneyland visits to meet-n-greets, but 16-year-old Andrew Struensee from Wisconsin loves trains, and on Tuesday, he rode the 1880 train in Hill City.

News

Carnival

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fish Control

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Vaccine Trials

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox