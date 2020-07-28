With summer heat, tubing is a fun way to cool off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People need to find ways to cool off when those summer temperatures hit and what better way than to hit the water on an innertube?

And some are getting their tubing supplies from an unexpected place.

Hills Tire and Supply in Rapid City offer inner tubes to float down the creek, but these aren’t just regular tubes.

They are tubes that go inside of tires for a vehicle meaning they are more heavy-duty than a regular tube.

The tubes range in size from semi-truck tire to sedan tire and they go for $23.

Nick Timmerman is the co-owner of Hills Tire and Supply and says they are perfect for a day out on the creek.

”It’s nice and refreshing. I’ve done myself, I float down Rapid Creek with my kids and they had a lot of fun with it,” says Timmerman. “You stay nice and cool floating down the creek, have a conversation with your spouse or with your kids, and have a great time.”

Timmerman says they are almost sold out and are in the process of ordering more.

