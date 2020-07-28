Advertisement

With summer heat, tubing is a fun way to cool off

What better way than to hit the water on an inner tube?
What better way than to hit the water on an inner tube?(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People need to find ways to cool off when those summer temperatures hit and what better way than to hit the water on an innertube?

And some are getting their tubing supplies from an unexpected place.

Hills Tire and Supply in Rapid City offer inner tubes to float down the creek, but these aren’t just regular tubes.

They are tubes that go inside of tires for a vehicle meaning they are more heavy-duty than a regular tube.

The tubes range in size from semi-truck tire to sedan tire and they go for $23.

Nick Timmerman is the co-owner of Hills Tire and Supply and says they are perfect for a day out on the creek.

”It’s nice and refreshing. I’ve done myself, I float down Rapid Creek with my kids and they had a lot of fun with it,” says Timmerman. “You stay nice and cool floating down the creek, have a conversation with your spouse or with your kids, and have a great time.”

Timmerman says they are almost sold out and are in the process of ordering more.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis sees historic increase in new vendors for the rally

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Vendors in Sturgis are pitching their tents for the upcoming rally.

News

Law enforcement respond to calls for reform and potential defunding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nationally, people continue to protest and demand change for law enforcement.

News

Feeding South Dakota sees high demand for food assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
The last unemployment benefits check was released Saturday and Feeding South Dakota expects to see a spike.

News

Pierre man drowned in Missouri River Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 67-year-old man from Pierre died after he went into the Missouri River while unloading his boat at the Fort Pierre boat ramp Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Human feces line roads near closed Wyoming rest area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents in Wyoming have raised concerns about a dozen piles of human feces and wads of used toilet paper found lining residential roads near a highway rest area that closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

City pickup truck involved in vehicle-pedestrian accident on bike path

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
A city pickup truck hit an individual who was lying under the Fifth Street bridge on the bike path Monday.

Coronavirus

South Dakota Department of Health warns against COVID-19 scam

Updated: 5 hours ago
State officials issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Morning

COVID-19-related rip-offs spike

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed fewer than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 917 in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota has recorded 123 COVID-19 deaths so far.