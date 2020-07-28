Advertisement

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Like other states across the nation, South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to come to an end.
File photo
File photo(File)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Unemployment claims have continued to trend downward in South Dakota after hitting a peak of 8,000 during the height of the pandemic.

Despite never having a government-mandated shutdown, South Dakota’s Department of Labor was rocked with unemployment claims and is still continuing to process them. However, this week the $600 pandemic unemployment compensation is set to expire, and unemployment recipients will be required to show they are actively searching for work.

”Since March, we have paid out over $252 million in state and federal benefits. that just illustrates the amount of work and the number of cases people in the department has processed. In the last five years total, we paid $183 million.” Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman said.

However, those benefits are in limbo as the United States Congress debates what relief Americans will get, or not get, next.

”Like much of the public, I am closely watching what Congress is debating and what they may do next, there are a lot of things on the table,” Hultman said.

If federal benefits are not replenished, then hundreds of South Dakota businesses will be looking for new workers to hit the job market.

”Post-COVID, we probably ran 25-30 openings on a regular basis. Now, we have over 40 that have scheduled hours.” said Avera Health Human Resources Officer Tracy Olson.

Avera says that in a tight job market, it is looking for new ways to bring workers on.

”We offer our employees the opportunity for referral bonuses, new candidates sign-on bonuses, as well as right now a new competitive starting rate that was just implemented this week,” Olson said.

Unemployment recipients in South Dakota will still be eligible to receive state benefits, up to $428 a week, even if the federal government does not end up continuing weekly benefits under the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is the Sturgis rally going to have Lyft and Uber this year?

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says that they don’t know yet if Lyft and Uber will be there.

News

Spearfish hatchery researching how to eliminate unwanted fish in Idaho

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A Black Hills fish hatchery is researching how to reduce certain fish populations.

Coronavirus

Staff at WAVI see an increase in calls due to the pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need during this difficult time.

Coronavirus

New UpSkill program will aid unemployed South Dakotans during pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping South Dakotans.

News

South Dakota officials say not to plant suspicious seeds from China

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nationwide, there have been reports of packages from China containing unsolicited seeds.

Latest News

News

COVID vaccine moves into phase three, so what does that mean?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.

News

Hart Ranch sees locals and tourist outdoor during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Hart Ranch in Rapid City offers camping and a weekly rodeo series. With distanced RV sites and a swimming pool by reservation, the Hart Ranch aims to give visitors a choice. Including Wild West Wednesdays, with an arena on the ranch showcasing local rodeo contestants and social distancing attendees.

News

Noem says kids should be in school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
The governor also said not attending school could be harmful to children.

News

Gov. Noem announces program to help SD workers dislocated by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
UpSkill is an online certification program for South Dakotans to have pathway to a a career

Coronavirus

Pennington reports just one new COVID-19 infection

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning; but no new deaths.