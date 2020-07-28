South Dakota officials say not to plant suspicious seeds from China

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has gotten reports of unsolicited seeds being mailed to South Dakotans, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden said Tuesday.

Nationwide, there have been reports of packages from China containing unsolicited seeds. These unsolicited seeds may contain invasive species, introduce diseases to native plants or be harmful to livestock.

“We’re not sure the intent behind this activity, but I urge the public to refrain from planting these seeds as invasive species can have devastating effects on South Dakota agriculture,” Lt. Gov Rhoden said.

Anyone receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should do the following:

Do not plant the seeds

Save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label

Contact the SDDA at 605.773.5425 or email agmail@state.sd.us with the following information: Name, phone number, date received and number of packages

The SDDA continues to monitor the situation and work with the United States Department of Agriculture for further guidance.

