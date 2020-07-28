Advertisement

Showers and storms through Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated across the area with low temperatures falling into the 60s for many. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall.

Isolated showers and storms will be expected Wednesday morning, but they’ll become more scattered to widespread through the afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is in place from noon Wednesday to midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Heavy rain from thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon could lead to some isolated flash flooding events. 3/4″ of rain fell in just 15 minutes near the Hayward area Tuesday afternoon, so the potential is there. If you do encounter flooded roadways, be sure to turn around and find an alternate route so you don’t put you or anyone else’s lives in danger.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night and on Thursday. Skies remain Mostly cloudy Thursday and temperatures will be in the 70s over the next couple of days. Near normal temperatures will return Friday with some sunshine. Highs will be back in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. A beautiful weekend is expected, too. Plenty of sunshine and not too hot, as temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

