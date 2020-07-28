Advertisement

Lead Deadwood School District prepares for the upcoming school year

District prepares for the upcoming school year
District prepares for the upcoming school year(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the start of the 2020-2021 school year coming closer and closer, more districts are putting out plans on how they hope to start the year off. The Lead-Deadwood district plans to open their doors on September 2nd with modifications including signage on handwashing, possible changes in bussing, and the plan as of now is to strongly encourage masks for the district.

In an earlier sent out survey the superintendent of the districts, Dr. Dan Liekvold said that 217 approved of masks while 214 did not. and with meetings like the one held Monday evening with parents, they hope to continue the discussion on masks.

“if we can get most of our students and most of our folks on staff and public if we educate them properly and have good conversations about the benefits of wearing face coverings in certain areas that will happen,” DR. Dan Liekvold, superintendent says

There is another meeting planned for Tuesday at 6:30 and another one on Wednesday at 1. If you would like to attend you are asked to call ahead as the district is trying to limit groups to 50 who attend.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis sees historic increase in new vendors for the rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Vendors in Sturgis are pitching their tents for the upcoming rally.

Latest News

National Politics

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

National

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

News

Human feces line roads near closed Wyoming rest area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents in Wyoming have raised concerns about a dozen piles of human feces and wads of used toilet paper found lining residential roads near a highway rest area that closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.