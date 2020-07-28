Lead Deadwood School District prepares for the upcoming school year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the start of the 2020-2021 school year coming closer and closer, more districts are putting out plans on how they hope to start the year off. The Lead-Deadwood district plans to open their doors on September 2nd with modifications including signage on handwashing, possible changes in bussing, and the plan as of now is to strongly encourage masks for the district.

In an earlier sent out survey the superintendent of the districts, Dr. Dan Liekvold said that 217 approved of masks while 214 did not. and with meetings like the one held Monday evening with parents, they hope to continue the discussion on masks.

“if we can get most of our students and most of our folks on staff and public if we educate them properly and have good conversations about the benefits of wearing face coverings in certain areas that will happen,” DR. Dan Liekvold, superintendent says

There is another meeting planned for Tuesday at 6:30 and another one on Wednesday at 1. If you would like to attend you are asked to call ahead as the district is trying to limit groups to 50 who attend.

